Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
2201 Highland Ave
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:59 AM
2201 Highland Ave
2201 Highland Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
2201 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Live/work space in Manhattan Beach. Large Ocean Views. AC. 2 car parking+. Ocean view patio with fireplace. 1535 sq ft. Built in 2007. Possible 3 bedrooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 Highland Ave have any available units?
2201 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manhattan Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 2201 Highland Ave have?
Some of 2201 Highland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2201 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach
.
Does 2201 Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 2201 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 2201 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2201 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2201 Highland Ave has units with air conditioning.
