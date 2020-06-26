All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 217 35th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
217 35th Place
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:47 PM

217 35th Place

217 35th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

217 35th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath steps away from the beach! Fully furnished, including a 65" Smart TV. Rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views. Amenities include beamed ceilings, skylight, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to dining, shopping, and gyms/yoga studios. One car parking in attached garage. Includes towels, beach towels, beach chairs, pots and pans, plates, silverware, one surfboard per unit, one boogie board per unit, two bikes per unit. Lease terms are flexible. Pets considered. Tenant pays all utilities except for Wifi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 35th Place have any available units?
217 35th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 217 35th Place have?
Some of 217 35th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 35th Place currently offering any rent specials?
217 35th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 35th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 35th Place is pet friendly.
Does 217 35th Place offer parking?
Yes, 217 35th Place offers parking.
Does 217 35th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 35th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 35th Place have a pool?
No, 217 35th Place does not have a pool.
Does 217 35th Place have accessible units?
No, 217 35th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 217 35th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 35th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 35th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 35th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles