217 35th Place

Amenities

Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath steps away from the beach! Fully furnished, including a 65" Smart TV. Rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views. Amenities include beamed ceilings, skylight, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to dining, shopping, and gyms/yoga studios. One car parking in attached garage. Includes towels, beach towels, beach chairs, pots and pans, plates, silverware, one surfboard per unit, one boogie board per unit, two bikes per unit. Lease terms are flexible. Pets considered. Tenant pays all utilities except for Wifi.