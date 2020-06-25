All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 217 14th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
217 14th Place
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

217 14th Place

217 14th Place · (310) 849-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

217 14th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, SAME PRICE!!! Enjoy every aspect of beach living in this Penthouse condo in the heart of downtown Manhattan Beach. Breathtaking panoramic ocean views with a clear shot of Palos Verdes Hills, Catalina Island, the Manhattan Beach Pier and Malibu. Upgrades include newly refinished hardwood floors, kitchen counter tops, bathroom surfaces, fixtures, newer appliances and fresh paint throughout. This condo offers tons of natural light, a functional floor plan, ample closet space, and unbeatable location being just blocks from restaurants, shopping, and the sand. One car garage parking, storage, and on-side laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 14th Place have any available units?
217 14th Place has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 14th Place have?
Some of 217 14th Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 14th Place currently offering any rent specials?
217 14th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 14th Place pet-friendly?
No, 217 14th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 217 14th Place offer parking?
Yes, 217 14th Place offers parking.
Does 217 14th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 14th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 14th Place have a pool?
No, 217 14th Place does not have a pool.
Does 217 14th Place have accessible units?
No, 217 14th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 217 14th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 14th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 14th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 14th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 217 14th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity