217 14th Place

COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, SAME PRICE!!! Enjoy every aspect of beach living in this Penthouse condo in the heart of downtown Manhattan Beach. Breathtaking panoramic ocean views with a clear shot of Palos Verdes Hills, Catalina Island, the Manhattan Beach Pier and Malibu. Upgrades include newly refinished hardwood floors, kitchen counter tops, bathroom surfaces, fixtures, newer appliances and fresh paint throughout. This condo offers tons of natural light, a functional floor plan, ample closet space, and unbeatable location being just blocks from restaurants, shopping, and the sand. One car garage parking, storage, and on-side laundry.