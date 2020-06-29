201 Shell Street

Amenities

This beautifully updated residence is just a block from the water in the sought after Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. The available residence is the top level of this duplex which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, and a fully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, mosaic tile, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Light and bright with double pane windows throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated and are attached to the bedrooms, one bathroom also has direct access to the hallway. The garage is shared by both residences, with their own washer and dryer, surf racks, and two parking spots. This 900 sq ft residence is partially furnished. This is ultimate beach living, where you can enjoy the sunset and ocean views off the amazing balcony and just moments to the beach.