Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

201 Shell Street

201 Shell Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 Shell Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully updated residence is just a block from the water in the sought after Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. The available residence is the top level of this duplex which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, and a fully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, mosaic tile, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Light and bright with double pane windows throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated and are attached to the bedrooms, one bathroom also has direct access to the hallway. The garage is shared by both residences, with their own washer and dryer, surf racks, and two parking spots. This 900 sq ft residence is partially furnished. This is ultimate beach living, where you can enjoy the sunset and ocean views off the amazing balcony and just moments to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Shell Street have any available units?
201 Shell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 201 Shell Street have?
Some of 201 Shell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Shell Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 Shell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Shell Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 Shell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 201 Shell Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 Shell Street offers parking.
Does 201 Shell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Shell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Shell Street have a pool?
No, 201 Shell Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 Shell Street have accessible units?
No, 201 Shell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Shell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Shell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Shell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Shell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

