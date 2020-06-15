2009 Elm Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is the one you've been waiting for! Tons of natural light everywhere, especially in the 2 story vaulted entryway and living room, which leads to the formal dining room, family room and Chef's Kitchen. The kitchen features top of the line appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, 4 burner range with grill, a double oven, large island with preparation sink and breakfast bar overlooking the sweet and sunny backyard.

Pamper yourself in the Master Suite with a private balcony, walk in master closet, Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, two sink vanity and private commode. Two additional bedrooms, private balcony and a bathroom are on the top level in addition to the guest bedroom and bathroom on the fist floor. The full size laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with cabinets, counters and a utility sink. Additional Features: Tankless Water Heater, Central Vacuum, Custom Landscaping and more. Minutes away from Manhattan Beach's Fine Dining, Shopping, Beaches and Award Winning Schools.