Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2009 Elm Avenue

2009 Elm Avenue · (310) 418-0869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2009 Elm Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful 4 bedroom home is the one you've been waiting for! Tons of natural light everywhere, especially in the 2 story vaulted entryway and living room, which leads to the formal dining room, family room and Chef's Kitchen. The kitchen features top of the line appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, 4 burner range with grill, a double oven, large island with preparation sink and breakfast bar overlooking the sweet and sunny backyard.
Pamper yourself in the Master Suite with a private balcony, walk in master closet, Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, two sink vanity and private commode. Two additional bedrooms, private balcony and a bathroom are on the top level in addition to the guest bedroom and bathroom on the fist floor. The full size laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with cabinets, counters and a utility sink. Additional Features: Tankless Water Heater, Central Vacuum, Custom Landscaping and more. Minutes away from Manhattan Beach's Fine Dining, Shopping, Beaches and Award Winning Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Elm Avenue have any available units?
2009 Elm Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2009 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 2009 Elm Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Elm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2009 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Elm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2009 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 2009 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2009 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
