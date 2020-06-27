All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 2004 Laurel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
2004 Laurel Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

2004 Laurel Avenue

2004 Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2004 Laurel Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Newly remodeled and incredible! This 5 bedroom/4 bathroom is situated on perhaps the BEST street in the sought after 'American Martyrs' area in the Manhattan Beach Tree Section. Perfect location - walk to schools, parks, downtown and beach. Approximately 3400 square feet, this beautiful Coastal-Style home has brand new hardwood floors and new ultra high end kitchen with Thermador appliances, a built-in Miele coffee maker, gorgeous countertops and huge center island. The bottom floor is designed in a bright, open floorplan with high ceilings and beautiful windows that are drenched with natural light. Huge pocket doors lead out to the newly remodeled backyard, establishing a perfect blend of indoor/outdoor living. The backyard includes a hardwood deck, outside kitchen including a brand new grill, 2 beer taps, an outdoor fridge and a brand new hot tub seating 8. The upstairs bedrooms include a guest room with attached bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a large master suite with bathroom and walk-in closet. The downstairs office/bedroom has built in desks for 2 with storage and printer. The garage can be used for cars or as a playroom, complete with TV and game console attachments. Central heat and air conditioning throughout! A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
2004 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2004 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 2004 Laurel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2004 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 2004 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 2004 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2004 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2004 Laurel Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles