2004 Laurel Avenue

Newly remodeled and incredible! This 5 bedroom/4 bathroom is situated on perhaps the BEST street in the sought after 'American Martyrs' area in the Manhattan Beach Tree Section. Perfect location - walk to schools, parks, downtown and beach. Approximately 3400 square feet, this beautiful Coastal-Style home has brand new hardwood floors and new ultra high end kitchen with Thermador appliances, a built-in Miele coffee maker, gorgeous countertops and huge center island. The bottom floor is designed in a bright, open floorplan with high ceilings and beautiful windows that are drenched with natural light. Huge pocket doors lead out to the newly remodeled backyard, establishing a perfect blend of indoor/outdoor living. The backyard includes a hardwood deck, outside kitchen including a brand new grill, 2 beer taps, an outdoor fridge and a brand new hot tub seating 8. The upstairs bedrooms include a guest room with attached bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a large master suite with bathroom and walk-in closet. The downstairs office/bedroom has built in desks for 2 with storage and printer. The garage can be used for cars or as a playroom, complete with TV and game console attachments. Central heat and air conditioning throughout! A MUST SEE!