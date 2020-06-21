200 21st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis. The property is situated

seven houses from the Strand, on one of MB’s widest street west of Highland Avenue – where all telephone poles have been removed and the

utilities grounded for unobstructed ocean views. Numerous custom upgrades, Hickory Pecan flooring, wrought iron railings, arched windows &

doorways and handmade European roof tiles give this home class and charm. The kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances, a built in wine

fridge & Brazilian granite countertops. A gas fireplace in the living room and large furnished outdoor balcony create cozy spaces for entertaining.

Master bathroom has a steam shower and large Jacuzzi tub. The attached two car garage has a built in Tesla charger and an additional storage

closet.