Manhattan Beach, CA
200 21st Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:13 PM

200 21st Street

200 21st Street · (310) 541-8271
Location

200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1845 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis. The property is situated
seven houses from the Strand, on one of MB’s widest street west of Highland Avenue – where all telephone poles have been removed and the
utilities grounded for unobstructed ocean views. Numerous custom upgrades, Hickory Pecan flooring, wrought iron railings, arched windows &
doorways and handmade European roof tiles give this home class and charm. The kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances, a built in wine
fridge & Brazilian granite countertops. A gas fireplace in the living room and large furnished outdoor balcony create cozy spaces for entertaining.
Master bathroom has a steam shower and large Jacuzzi tub. The attached two car garage has a built in Tesla charger and an additional storage
closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 21st Street have any available units?
200 21st Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 21st Street have?
Some of 200 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 200 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 200 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 21st Street have a pool?
No, 200 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 200 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
