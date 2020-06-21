200 21st Street

Amenities
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis. The property is situated
seven houses from the Strand, on one of MB’s widest street west of Highland Avenue – where all telephone poles have been removed and the
utilities grounded for unobstructed ocean views. Numerous custom upgrades, Hickory Pecan flooring, wrought iron railings, arched windows &
doorways and handmade European roof tiles give this home class and charm. The kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances, a built in wine
fridge & Brazilian granite countertops. A gas fireplace in the living room and large furnished outdoor balcony create cozy spaces for entertaining.
Master bathroom has a steam shower and large Jacuzzi tub. The attached two car garage has a built in Tesla charger and an additional storage
closet.