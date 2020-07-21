All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Laurel Square Square
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

2 Laurel Square Square

2 Laurel Square · No Longer Available
Location

2 Laurel Square, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Wonderful tree section location. Walking distance to Pacific Elementary, American Martyrs, downtown and the beach. Completely refurbished 3 bedroom - 2 1/2 baths with 2,232 square feet of living space. New center island kitchen with stainless appliances including wine/beverage refrigerator. Beautiful wood floors throughout most of the home. Living room with fireplace. Convenient family room area off the upstairs bedrooms. Separate laundry room with new washer/dryer units. All new doors, baseboards and casings. Freshly painted interior/exterior. New bathrooms. New lights, fans and plumbing fixtures. Large common area sports court, pool area and recreation room. Shows like new. You will not be disappointed. One year lease minimum. Available Sept. 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Laurel Square Square have any available units?
2 Laurel Square Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2 Laurel Square Square have?
Some of 2 Laurel Square Square's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Laurel Square Square currently offering any rent specials?
2 Laurel Square Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Laurel Square Square pet-friendly?
No, 2 Laurel Square Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2 Laurel Square Square offer parking?
Yes, 2 Laurel Square Square offers parking.
Does 2 Laurel Square Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Laurel Square Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Laurel Square Square have a pool?
Yes, 2 Laurel Square Square has a pool.
Does 2 Laurel Square Square have accessible units?
No, 2 Laurel Square Square does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Laurel Square Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Laurel Square Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Laurel Square Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Laurel Square Square does not have units with air conditioning.
