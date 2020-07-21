2 Laurel Square Square

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Wonderful tree section location. Walking distance to Pacific Elementary, American Martyrs, downtown and the beach. Completely refurbished 3 bedroom - 2 1/2 baths with 2,232 square feet of living space. New center island kitchen with stainless appliances including wine/beverage refrigerator. Beautiful wood floors throughout most of the home. Living room with fireplace. Convenient family room area off the upstairs bedrooms. Separate laundry room with new washer/dryer units. All new doors, baseboards and casings. Freshly painted interior/exterior. New bathrooms. New lights, fans and plumbing fixtures. Large common area sports court, pool area and recreation room. Shows like new. You will not be disappointed. One year lease minimum. Available Sept. 1, 2019.