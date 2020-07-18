1827 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY!! This Cape Cod home has all the features to check off on the list and is available now! Built new in 2006, this home has five bedrooms with four and half baths. Living room, dining room, family room/kitchen area with nook. Chef's kitchen with Viking, SubZero, two dishwashers and huge island. Additional features are security system, central vacuum, Brazilian Cherry flooring, wired for sound throughout and detached four car garage.

Minimal traffic on this Cul de sac street. Fresh paint, new carpet in all upper bedrooms. Plenty of storage!