All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1827 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1827 3rd Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

1827 3rd Street

1827 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1827 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY!! This Cape Cod home has all the features to check off on the list and is available now! Built new in 2006, this home has five bedrooms with four and half baths. Living room, dining room, family room/kitchen area with nook. Chef's kitchen with Viking, SubZero, two dishwashers and huge island. Additional features are security system, central vacuum, Brazilian Cherry flooring, wired for sound throughout and detached four car garage.
Minimal traffic on this Cul de sac street. Fresh paint, new carpet in all upper bedrooms. Plenty of storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 3rd Street have any available units?
1827 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1827 3rd Street have?
Some of 1827 3rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1827 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1827 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1827 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1827 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1827 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1827 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1827 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1827 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles