Manhattan Beach, CA
1822 8th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1822 8th Street

1822 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1822 8th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
bocce court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
Indoor Outdoor Manhattan Beach Living - This home has everything you could ever want or ask for, nothing has been left out! Adorable living room/dining room that opens to a gourmet kitchen. Rear family room that opens to one of the most tranquil backyards you will ever see. Private and south facing, the backyard features an extra large shaded patio, great for outdoor entertaining & dining. A wonderful balance of space has been created with a large fire pit, a bocce ball court, a vegetable & herb garden, grape vines, and a variety of fruit trees from avocado, passion fruit, tangerine, mandarin and more. A truly unique feature is the additional 370 square foot attached bonus room that flows to the outdoor patio. This can be used for an office, family room, gym, or even a second garage. The front one car garage is a drive-through garage which is separated by a 20 ft patio. The house square feet is approximately 1675 (liveable), plus bonus space of 370 - making total square feet 2045.

(RLNE5703787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 8th Street have any available units?
1822 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1822 8th Street have?
Some of 1822 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1822 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1822 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1822 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1822 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1822 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1822 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1822 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1822 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

