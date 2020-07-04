1822 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court fire pit gym parking garage

Indoor Outdoor Manhattan Beach Living - This home has everything you could ever want or ask for, nothing has been left out! Adorable living room/dining room that opens to a gourmet kitchen. Rear family room that opens to one of the most tranquil backyards you will ever see. Private and south facing, the backyard features an extra large shaded patio, great for outdoor entertaining & dining. A wonderful balance of space has been created with a large fire pit, a bocce ball court, a vegetable & herb garden, grape vines, and a variety of fruit trees from avocado, passion fruit, tangerine, mandarin and more. A truly unique feature is the additional 370 square foot attached bonus room that flows to the outdoor patio. This can be used for an office, family room, gym, or even a second garage. The front one car garage is a drive-through garage which is separated by a 20 ft patio. The house square feet is approximately 1675 (liveable), plus bonus space of 370 - making total square feet 2045.



(RLNE5703787)