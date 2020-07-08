1816 5th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

This truly special home is the one you have been waiting for in the heart of Manhattan Beach. The lush landscaping greets you as you walk in the door and you will feel at home. The elegant dark hardwood floors set the tone with the formal living room in the front of the house. The updated kitchen will inspire everyone to cook surrounded by dark granite countertops and white cabinets with soaring ceilings. Imagine lazy weekends lounging in the family room sipping your morning coffee by the fireplace while dinner is simmering on the stove and sunlight pours through the windows. French doors open up to a fabulous deck. The built-in bench seating is perfect for dining al fresco and entertaining guests. Enjoy your private spa while you star gaze and admire the mature trees throughout the property. The front bedroom has a bay window and a dreamy place for a home office. The middle bedroom has a bonus loft and a jack and jill bathroom connects to the last bedroom with French doors that open up to the back deck. The master suite is on the upper level and features fresh new carpet with a large walk-in closet and ensuite. Have your own personal spa day in the jetted tub and large walk-in shower. This gorgeous home has been newly painted inside and out and well maintained. Located in the highly desirable Pennekamp Elementary district and a short distance to shops, restaurants and Manhattan Beach! What are you waiting for?