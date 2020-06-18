All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th St

1810 12th St · (201) 845-7300
Location

1810 12th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white subway tile kitchen backsplashes, interior doors, and hardware. Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, range, and fridge), Washer and Dryer in each unit, recessed lighting, modern wood laminate flooring, tub, wall tile, floor tile, paint, and fixtures. Perfect location! Assign parking spot and additional storage in carport. Pet-friendly and 10 min away from Beach.
.

Amenities: Gardening, No Pets, Smoke Free building.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 space
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/manhattan-beach-2-bed-1-bath/5794/

IT490616 - IT49MC5794

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810-1812 12th St have any available units?
1810-1812 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1810-1812 12th St have?
Some of 1810-1812 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810-1812 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1810-1812 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810-1812 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1810-1812 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1810-1812 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1810-1812 12th St does offer parking.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810-1812 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have a pool?
No, 1810-1812 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1810-1812 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810-1812 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810-1812 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
