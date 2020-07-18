1808 N Ardmore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nothing spared in this totally remodeled coastal home. The red Dutch door welcomes you to the Manhattan Beach lifestyle... this home is walking distance to downtown, beach, parks, greenbelt, schools... and when we say walking distance, we mean it... just a few short blocks to the epicenter of the city! Spacious and meticulously updated, this home has so many features to offer. The open kitchen expands out into two living spaces... both with cozy fireplaces and perfect for entertaining, formal and/or casual and family living. French doors slide open to a sunken front yard with outdoor fireplace, concrete architectural pavers, and room for dining and lounging. Your gourmet kitchen awaits.... new stainless appliances.... cook top, dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and wine fridge. Custom lighting throughout the home, hardwood floors, gorgeous landscaping, bathrooms both recently remodeled with gorgeous new master shower. Washer & Dryer and extra fridge in your 2-car garage. Back yard features easy to manage turf and a private area for play. Plenty of parking for guests. This feels like a brand new home. Come take a look - won't last long!