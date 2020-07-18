All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1808 N Ardmore Avenue
1808 N Ardmore Avenue

1808 North Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1808 North Ardmore Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nothing spared in this totally remodeled coastal home. The red Dutch door welcomes you to the Manhattan Beach lifestyle... this home is walking distance to downtown, beach, parks, greenbelt, schools... and when we say walking distance, we mean it... just a few short blocks to the epicenter of the city! Spacious and meticulously updated, this home has so many features to offer. The open kitchen expands out into two living spaces... both with cozy fireplaces and perfect for entertaining, formal and/or casual and family living. French doors slide open to a sunken front yard with outdoor fireplace, concrete architectural pavers, and room for dining and lounging. Your gourmet kitchen awaits.... new stainless appliances.... cook top, dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and wine fridge. Custom lighting throughout the home, hardwood floors, gorgeous landscaping, bathrooms both recently remodeled with gorgeous new master shower. Washer & Dryer and extra fridge in your 2-car garage. Back yard features easy to manage turf and a private area for play. Plenty of parking for guests. This feels like a brand new home. Come take a look - won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 N Ardmore Avenue have any available units?
1808 N Ardmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1808 N Ardmore Avenue have?
Some of 1808 N Ardmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 N Ardmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1808 N Ardmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 N Ardmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1808 N Ardmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1808 N Ardmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1808 N Ardmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 1808 N Ardmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 N Ardmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 N Ardmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1808 N Ardmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1808 N Ardmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1808 N Ardmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 N Ardmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 N Ardmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 N Ardmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 N Ardmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
