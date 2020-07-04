All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1756 Gates Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1756 Gates Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

1756 Gates Avenue

1756 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1756 Gates Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Spectacular Manhattan Beach home with an open and versatile floor plan and the ultimate outdoor entertaining backyard. Spacious and clean with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms including an enormous master suite with renovated master bathroom and walk-in closet. Entire house is airy and spacious, with high ceilings. Enter the first floor where you are greeted with lots of flowing natural light, and rich mahogany plank hardwood floors. A large entertainer's kitchen with a huge center island opens to the family room and backyard. A well-appointed home for large families, or those that just want room to stretch out, this home offer an abundance of living space, sure to satisfy the most discerning of clients. The large backyard has a professional grade basketball hoop and paved court, along with a large lawn. There is a 3-car garage for parking and storage. A short walk to award-winning Pennekamp Elementary and Mira Costa High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Gates Avenue have any available units?
1756 Gates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1756 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 1756 Gates Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Gates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1756 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Gates Avenue offers parking.
Does 1756 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 1756 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1756 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 Gates Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles