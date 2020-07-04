1756 Gates Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Spectacular Manhattan Beach home with an open and versatile floor plan and the ultimate outdoor entertaining backyard. Spacious and clean with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms including an enormous master suite with renovated master bathroom and walk-in closet. Entire house is airy and spacious, with high ceilings. Enter the first floor where you are greeted with lots of flowing natural light, and rich mahogany plank hardwood floors. A large entertainer's kitchen with a huge center island opens to the family room and backyard. A well-appointed home for large families, or those that just want room to stretch out, this home offer an abundance of living space, sure to satisfy the most discerning of clients. The large backyard has a professional grade basketball hoop and paved court, along with a large lawn. There is a 3-car garage for parking and storage. A short walk to award-winning Pennekamp Elementary and Mira Costa High School.