1730 Mathews Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Large custom built Executive home. Open floorplan with the living space in on the top level. Spacious kitchen opens up to a generous family room/eating area and a huge deck for entertaining. Formal living room and formal dining room with lots of natural light. There is also a powder room on the top floor for your guests. All 4 bedrooms are large and on the 1st floor. Double doors great you as you enter the spacious master suite, complete with walk-in closet and fireplace. Master bath with tile and dual sinks, separate shower and tub. The master suite opens up to a good size deck overlooking a private serene lush backyard. Separate laundry room. 2 car attached garage with extra refrigerator and tons of storage. Just a short walk to Mira Costa High School.