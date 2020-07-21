All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1730 Mathews Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1730 Mathews Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:30 PM

1730 Mathews Avenue

1730 Mathews Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1730 Mathews Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large custom built Executive home. Open floorplan with the living space in on the top level. Spacious kitchen opens up to a generous family room/eating area and a huge deck for entertaining. Formal living room and formal dining room with lots of natural light. There is also a powder room on the top floor for your guests. All 4 bedrooms are large and on the 1st floor. Double doors great you as you enter the spacious master suite, complete with walk-in closet and fireplace. Master bath with tile and dual sinks, separate shower and tub. The master suite opens up to a good size deck overlooking a private serene lush backyard. Separate laundry room. 2 car attached garage with extra refrigerator and tons of storage. Just a short walk to Mira Costa High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Mathews Avenue have any available units?
1730 Mathews Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1730 Mathews Avenue have?
Some of 1730 Mathews Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Mathews Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Mathews Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Mathews Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Mathews Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1730 Mathews Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Mathews Avenue offers parking.
Does 1730 Mathews Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Mathews Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Mathews Avenue have a pool?
No, 1730 Mathews Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Mathews Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1730 Mathews Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Mathews Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Mathews Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Mathews Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Mathews Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles