1632 Nelson Avenue

Come see this beautiful, spacious, ranch-style home in Manhattan Beach! This four bedrooms 3 bathroom gem features an open floor plan with fireplaces in both the living room and family room! Walk into the kitchen and discover a breakfast bar, refrigerator, microwave and stove. Laundry room with hookups available! Large backyard with covered patio, lawn and fruit trees! 2 parking spaces in attached garage with 2 remotes! Gardening maintained by owner. Manhattan Beach Unified School District is ranked 3rd in academic performance for California Public Schools. Public schools for this address are Robinson Elementary School, a National Blue Ribbon School, Manhattan Beach Middle School, a California Distinguished School and Mira Costa High School. Call our office to schedule your appointment to view the home!