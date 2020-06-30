All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1632 Nelson Avenue

Location

1632 Nelson Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful, spacious, ranch-style home in Manhattan Beach! This four bedrooms 3 bathroom gem features an open floor plan with fireplaces in both the living room and family room! Walk into the kitchen and discover a breakfast bar, refrigerator, microwave and stove. Laundry room with hookups available! Large backyard with covered patio, lawn and fruit trees! 2 parking spaces in attached garage with 2 remotes! Gardening maintained by owner. Manhattan Beach Unified School District is ranked 3rd in academic performance for California Public Schools. Public schools for this address are Robinson Elementary School, a National Blue Ribbon School, Manhattan Beach Middle School, a California Distinguished School and Mira Costa High School. Call our office to schedule your appointment to view the home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Nelson Avenue have any available units?
1632 Nelson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1632 Nelson Avenue have?
Some of 1632 Nelson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Nelson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Nelson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Nelson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Nelson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1632 Nelson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Nelson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1632 Nelson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Nelson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Nelson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1632 Nelson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Nelson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1632 Nelson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Nelson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Nelson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Nelson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Nelson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

