1600 Pine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Modern luxury in the heart of the Manhattan Beach's Tree Section. Located on a quiet street, this stunningly remodeled home has an open floor plan perfect for indoor / outdoor entertaining. Relax with your guests fireside on the front patio, then walk inside and watch the game with surround sound and a welcoming kitchen. Gourmet kitchen includes Wolf Range, Carrara marble and wood counter tops, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Store your wine collection in the 48 bottle wine cooler. This beautiful home has hardwood floors through out. The master bedroom is well appointed with a spacious master bath and well designed closet. Bedrooms two and three are ready for kids or guests, and one can easily be made into a home office with French doors leading out to the back deck. In addition to the front entertainment deck and back deck, this home features a large backyard completely fenced, with mature landscaping. Located just two blocks from Pacific Elementary. Central air conditioning.