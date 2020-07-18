All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated April 13 2020 at 1:06 AM

1600 Pine Avenue

1600 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Pine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Modern luxury in the heart of the Manhattan Beach's Tree Section. Located on a quiet street, this stunningly remodeled home has an open floor plan perfect for indoor / outdoor entertaining. Relax with your guests fireside on the front patio, then walk inside and watch the game with surround sound and a welcoming kitchen. Gourmet kitchen includes Wolf Range, Carrara marble and wood counter tops, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Store your wine collection in the 48 bottle wine cooler. This beautiful home has hardwood floors through out. The master bedroom is well appointed with a spacious master bath and well designed closet. Bedrooms two and three are ready for kids or guests, and one can easily be made into a home office with French doors leading out to the back deck. In addition to the front entertainment deck and back deck, this home features a large backyard completely fenced, with mature landscaping. Located just two blocks from Pacific Elementary. Central air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Pine Avenue have any available units?
1600 Pine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1600 Pine Avenue have?
Some of 1600 Pine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Pine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Pine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1600 Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Pine Avenue offers parking.
Does 1600 Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Pine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Pine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1600 Pine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1600 Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Pine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Pine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 Pine Avenue has units with air conditioning.
