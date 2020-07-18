1551 Artesia Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

Best rental value in Manhattan Beach!! Welcome home to your MB retreat, where ocean breezes, world renown beaches and community all come together in 2 square miles. You must see this lovely townhouse that has it all with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and wonderful layout. Come check out the master suite with its own ensuite and 2 additional bedrooms/bath reside on the same level. The top floor has a huge open kitchen and formal dining area that can be used as an additional living area, or office if needed. The tall ceilings capture natural light all day long and you will love the westerly breezes, or if it’s a warm day, turn on your AC. This home features 2 car attached garage with great storage, and easy in and out access. This amazing location is within walking distance to award winning Mira Costa High School and Pennekamp Elementary. This newer townhouse has new hardwood floors, carpet and paint and all it now needs is you. Property has been taped at 1800 square feet, but tax records show less. Buyer to verify. Don't forget to check out the 3D Tour where you can walk through the property 24 hours a day! Come see to appreciate! The home is also listed for sale.