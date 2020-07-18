All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1551 Artesia Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1551 Artesia Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1551 Artesia Boulevard

1551 Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1551 Artesia Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Best rental value in Manhattan Beach!! Welcome home to your MB retreat, where ocean breezes, world renown beaches and community all come together in 2 square miles. You must see this lovely townhouse that has it all with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and wonderful layout. Come check out the master suite with its own ensuite and 2 additional bedrooms/bath reside on the same level. The top floor has a huge open kitchen and formal dining area that can be used as an additional living area, or office if needed. The tall ceilings capture natural light all day long and you will love the westerly breezes, or if it’s a warm day, turn on your AC. This home features 2 car attached garage with great storage, and easy in and out access. This amazing location is within walking distance to award winning Mira Costa High School and Pennekamp Elementary. This newer townhouse has new hardwood floors, carpet and paint and all it now needs is you. Property has been taped at 1800 square feet, but tax records show less. Buyer to verify. Don't forget to check out the 3D Tour where you can walk through the property 24 hours a day! Come see to appreciate! The home is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
1551 Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1551 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 1551 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1551 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1551 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Artesia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1551 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Artesia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1551 Artesia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1551 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 Artesia Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 Artesia Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1551 Artesia Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles