1550 5th Street

This spacious Cape Cod Executive Home is located on a large 50 X 150 lot on perhaps the best street in East Manhattan Beach! At nearly 6,000 square feet, this newer Doug Leach designed 5 bedroom, 6 bath home has all the bells and whistles you’d expect and then some. The Chef’s kitchen features a large island with farmhouse sink, separate vegetable sink, 2 Bosch dishwashers, Subzero refrigerator, Thermador stove/grill/griddle, warming drawer, and walk-in pantry. The large Master suite has an additional room/office with balcony as well as a huge walk-in closet, luxurious bath with Jacuzzi tub. In the basement you will enjoy movie night in your own furnished home theater featuring 6 electric reclining chairs, projector, 9.2 surround sound & Blu-ray player. Tri-fold patio doors, great for entertaining, lead out to a large south-facing grassy yard. Other amenities include hardwood floors, granite and marble counter tops throughout, 4 gas fireplaces including one outside, surround sound ceiling speakers in the family room, 4 outside security cameras, doorbell video & intercom, 3 walk-in closets, 2 mini wine/drink refrigerators, recirculating hot water, central vacuum, 3 car garage. This outstanding location is walking distance to parks and elementary, middle and high schools in the award-winning Manhattan Beach Unified School District. Quiet 5th Street does not go through to busy streets. Property also for sale see MLS# SB20079453.