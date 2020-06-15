All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1550 5th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1550 5th Street

1550 5th Street · (310) 600-5410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1550 5th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This spacious Cape Cod Executive Home is located on a large 50 X 150 lot on perhaps the best street in East Manhattan Beach! At nearly 6,000 square feet, this newer Doug Leach designed 5 bedroom, 6 bath home has all the bells and whistles you’d expect and then some. The Chef’s kitchen features a large island with farmhouse sink, separate vegetable sink, 2 Bosch dishwashers, Subzero refrigerator, Thermador stove/grill/griddle, warming drawer, and walk-in pantry. The large Master suite has an additional room/office with balcony as well as a huge walk-in closet, luxurious bath with Jacuzzi tub. In the basement you will enjoy movie night in your own furnished home theater featuring 6 electric reclining chairs, projector, 9.2 surround sound & Blu-ray player. Tri-fold patio doors, great for entertaining, lead out to a large south-facing grassy yard. Other amenities include hardwood floors, granite and marble counter tops throughout, 4 gas fireplaces including one outside, surround sound ceiling speakers in the family room, 4 outside security cameras, doorbell video & intercom, 3 walk-in closets, 2 mini wine/drink refrigerators, recirculating hot water, central vacuum, 3 car garage. This outstanding location is walking distance to parks and elementary, middle and high schools in the award-winning Manhattan Beach Unified School District. Quiet 5th Street does not go through to busy streets. Property also for sale see MLS# SB20079453.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 5th Street have any available units?
1550 5th Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1550 5th Street have?
Some of 1550 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1550 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1550 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1550 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1550 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 1550 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1550 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1550 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1550 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
