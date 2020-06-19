1516 THE STRAND

Amenities

A rare and unique opportunity to lease a private custom built home by one of the most successful developers in the South Bay. The homes features almost 5,000 sf of luxury quality & high end finishes - no expense was spared. This magnificent Modern has 180 degree views from Malibu to Manhattan Beach Pier, just 4 blocks away. The master suite encompasses the entire front portion of the top floor w/ a spacious balcony, his/hers separate cabinets, huge master closet. 2 addtl spacious bedrooms share a large bath. The middle floor features entry way, powder room & great room w/ kitchen & family room & a beautiful glass fireplace. Custom made Koa furniture throughout. Bottom floor features a full bar made of exotic leopard wood w/ white marble counters. Large family & play room w/ fireplace & surround sound. Large bedroom w/ sitting area. Full laundry room & spacious bath to service bedroom. Huge all mahogany wine cellar. Private massage room. 3 stop elevator. Fully furnished. Avail Aug 1st.