Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1516 THE STRAND

1516 The Strand · (310) 860-8889
Location

1516 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4953 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
A rare and unique opportunity to lease a private custom built home by one of the most successful developers in the South Bay. The homes features almost 5,000 sf of luxury quality & high end finishes - no expense was spared. This magnificent Modern has 180 degree views from Malibu to Manhattan Beach Pier, just 4 blocks away. The master suite encompasses the entire front portion of the top floor w/ a spacious balcony, his/hers separate cabinets, huge master closet. 2 addtl spacious bedrooms share a large bath. The middle floor features entry way, powder room & great room w/ kitchen & family room & a beautiful glass fireplace. Custom made Koa furniture throughout. Bottom floor features a full bar made of exotic leopard wood w/ white marble counters. Large family & play room w/ fireplace & surround sound. Large bedroom w/ sitting area. Full laundry room & spacious bath to service bedroom. Huge all mahogany wine cellar. Private massage room. 3 stop elevator. Fully furnished. Avail Aug 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 THE STRAND have any available units?
1516 THE STRAND has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1516 THE STRAND have?
Some of 1516 THE STRAND's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 THE STRAND currently offering any rent specials?
1516 THE STRAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 THE STRAND pet-friendly?
No, 1516 THE STRAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1516 THE STRAND offer parking?
No, 1516 THE STRAND does not offer parking.
Does 1516 THE STRAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 THE STRAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 THE STRAND have a pool?
No, 1516 THE STRAND does not have a pool.
Does 1516 THE STRAND have accessible units?
No, 1516 THE STRAND does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 THE STRAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 THE STRAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 THE STRAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 THE STRAND does not have units with air conditioning.
