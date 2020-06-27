All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:10 PM

1504 11th Street

1504 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1504 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Very nice home in a great neighborhood, nearby schools, parks, and shops. This home has spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready for move-in. Landscaped front & backyard. New stainless steal range/oven cooktop and microwave venting system in kitchen with updated dishwasher and refrigerator. Plenty of storage closets in all the bedrooms, and additional storage in the hallway cabinets. Large size covered patio with great entertaining space in the backyard area, includes a ping-pong table for fun. House is on higher ground and has front covered patio area with views to city-lights. Kitchen has breakfast eating area with sky-light and lots of counter-top space and cabinet storage. A living room in the front, and a spacious family room in the rear of house. This home has 2-zone heating systems. An attached walk-in 2-car garage and 2 car-space parking on driveway. Also, in the backyard is a walk-in shed for extra storage needs. Home is conveniently located minutes to Manhattan Beach downtown, beach & pier area, and easy access to major Freeways. Short walking distance, just several blocks, to play-ground area, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Lease includes gardening service and trash collection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 11th Street have any available units?
1504 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1504 11th Street have?
Some of 1504 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1504 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1504 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1504 11th Street offers parking.
Does 1504 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1504 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
