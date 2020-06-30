1451 3rd Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Visually stunning, this home makes an architectural statement with its open spaces amazing light and warm modern design. From the gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and a wine refrigerator to the Gary Kanzanjian double doors and window, no detail was overlooked. Two bedrooms are on the upper level, and two are on the lower level, one with built-in Murphy style beds. The lower level spacious 4th bedroom can also be used as a den or office. The magnificent lower level includes a large family room with a bar and soaring ceilings. The adjacent downstairs laundry includes a mini, kitchenette; The back yard was recently landscaped with a spectacular fountain/pool, and is the ultimate in privacy and serenity Owner may provide some furnishings to complete your enjoyment.