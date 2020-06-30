All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

1451 3rd Street

1451 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1451 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Visually stunning, this home makes an architectural statement with its open spaces amazing light and warm modern design. From the gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and a wine refrigerator to the Gary Kanzanjian double doors and window, no detail was overlooked. Two bedrooms are on the upper level, and two are on the lower level, one with built-in Murphy style beds. The lower level spacious 4th bedroom can also be used as a den or office. The magnificent lower level includes a large family room with a bar and soaring ceilings. The adjacent downstairs laundry includes a mini, kitchenette; The back yard was recently landscaped with a spectacular fountain/pool, and is the ultimate in privacy and serenity Owner may provide some furnishings to complete your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 3rd Street have any available units?
1451 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1451 3rd Street have?
Some of 1451 3rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1451 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1451 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1451 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1451 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1451 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1451 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 1451 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1451 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
