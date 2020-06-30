All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

14 Malaga Place E,

14 Malaga Place West · No Longer Available
Location

14 Malaga Place West, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sharp Remodeled Single Level Town home desirable floor plan. New Wood like floors throughout and freshly painted throughout. New Stainless cook
top, 5 Burner , Refrigerator and Dishwasher. New wet Bar sink, walk in shower in guest bath, new fixtures, Led Can Lighting, Breakfast Nook in kitchen
with views and Snack Bar. Large open Floor Plan with large Dining room area. French Doors off Living room and Master suite lead to large lush Patio
with private Gate. This is a End unit with extra windows for more light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Malaga Place E, have any available units?
14 Malaga Place E, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14 Malaga Place E, have?
Some of 14 Malaga Place E,'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Malaga Place E, currently offering any rent specials?
14 Malaga Place E, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Malaga Place E, pet-friendly?
No, 14 Malaga Place E, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 14 Malaga Place E, offer parking?
Yes, 14 Malaga Place E, offers parking.
Does 14 Malaga Place E, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Malaga Place E, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Malaga Place E, have a pool?
No, 14 Malaga Place E, does not have a pool.
Does 14 Malaga Place E, have accessible units?
No, 14 Malaga Place E, does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Malaga Place E, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Malaga Place E, has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Malaga Place E, have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Malaga Place E, does not have units with air conditioning.

