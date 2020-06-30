14 Malaga Place E,

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sharp Remodeled Single Level Town home desirable floor plan. New Wood like floors throughout and freshly painted throughout. New Stainless cook

top, 5 Burner , Refrigerator and Dishwasher. New wet Bar sink, walk in shower in guest bath, new fixtures, Led Can Lighting, Breakfast Nook in kitchen

with views and Snack Bar. Large open Floor Plan with large Dining room area. French Doors off Living room and Master suite lead to large lush Patio

with private Gate. This is a End unit with extra windows for more light.