Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1320 12th Street #F

1320 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Quiet Condominium Rental near Polliwog Park! - This private and quiet Manhattan Beach home is only one block from Polliwog Park and nearby the Meadows Avenue Elementary School. This perfect rental is a two-level condominium and has two-car tandem parking spots with a storage unit. The unit has newer hardwood flooring along with three private patios. The ground level has a combo regular/gas fireplace, living area, patio, and kitchen (i.e. stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave). On the top floor are located both bedroom, bathrooms, laundry room and two more private patios. There's even a a peek-a-boo view of Palos Verdes Peninsula. Utilities are not included in rent except water, sewer, and trash. Lease term is 12-months. Pets may be considered providing the approval of a pet application by owner.

This home is the definition of a beach townhome and you will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is within walking distance of Polliwog Park and Meadows Avenue Elementary School. The Manhattan Beach School District receives high praise! Popular retail business are located nearby along Pacific Coast Highway and Rosecrans Avenue. Downtown Manhattan Beach and the Pacific Ocean are located only 1.5 miles to the west and the 405 Freeway is located only 1 mile to the east.

(RLNE5467124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 12th Street #F have any available units?
1320 12th Street #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1320 12th Street #F have?
Some of 1320 12th Street #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 12th Street #F currently offering any rent specials?
1320 12th Street #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 12th Street #F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 12th Street #F is pet friendly.
Does 1320 12th Street #F offer parking?
Yes, 1320 12th Street #F offers parking.
Does 1320 12th Street #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 12th Street #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 12th Street #F have a pool?
No, 1320 12th Street #F does not have a pool.
Does 1320 12th Street #F have accessible units?
No, 1320 12th Street #F does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 12th Street #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 12th Street #F has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 12th Street #F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 12th Street #F does not have units with air conditioning.

