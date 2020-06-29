1320 12th Street #F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Quiet Condominium Rental near Polliwog Park! - This private and quiet Manhattan Beach home is only one block from Polliwog Park and nearby the Meadows Avenue Elementary School. This perfect rental is a two-level condominium and has two-car tandem parking spots with a storage unit. The unit has newer hardwood flooring along with three private patios. The ground level has a combo regular/gas fireplace, living area, patio, and kitchen (i.e. stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave). On the top floor are located both bedroom, bathrooms, laundry room and two more private patios. There's even a a peek-a-boo view of Palos Verdes Peninsula. Utilities are not included in rent except water, sewer, and trash. Lease term is 12-months. Pets may be considered providing the approval of a pet application by owner.



This home is the definition of a beach townhome and you will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is within walking distance of Polliwog Park and Meadows Avenue Elementary School. The Manhattan Beach School District receives high praise! Popular retail business are located nearby along Pacific Coast Highway and Rosecrans Avenue. Downtown Manhattan Beach and the Pacific Ocean are located only 1.5 miles to the west and the 405 Freeway is located only 1 mile to the east.



(RLNE5467124)