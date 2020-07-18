All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 18 2019

1300 1st Street

1300 1st Street · No Longer Available
Manhattan Beach
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1300 1st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Super clean mediterranean home on a corner lot in a quiet Manhattan Beach neighborhood. Open, bright, cathedral ceilings and tons of windows providing natural light, formal living area with a sparkling crystal chandelier and a warm fireplace. Formal dining room boasts herringbone travertine tiles. Entertainer's kitchen has an island stove, granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a double convection oven. Enjoy your morning coffee in the breakfast nook while taking in the lush view of the backyard. Family room includes a fireplace and French doors leading to the private backyard complete with fruit trees. Main floor office with double doors and ample light. Master-suite features a private balcony, cozy fireplace, walk-in closet and generous master bathroom with double sinks and a separate tub and shower. All bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and are generously spaced. Travertine and maple hardwood flooring throughout. 1 block away from Pennekamp Elementary and close to Mira Costa High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 1st Street have any available units?
1300 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1300 1st Street have?
Some of 1300 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1300 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1300 1st Street offer parking?
No, 1300 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1300 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1300 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
