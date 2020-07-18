1300 1st Street

Amenities

Super clean mediterranean home on a corner lot in a quiet Manhattan Beach neighborhood. Open, bright, cathedral ceilings and tons of windows providing natural light, formal living area with a sparkling crystal chandelier and a warm fireplace. Formal dining room boasts herringbone travertine tiles. Entertainer's kitchen has an island stove, granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a double convection oven. Enjoy your morning coffee in the breakfast nook while taking in the lush view of the backyard. Family room includes a fireplace and French doors leading to the private backyard complete with fruit trees. Main floor office with double doors and ample light. Master-suite features a private balcony, cozy fireplace, walk-in closet and generous master bathroom with double sinks and a separate tub and shower. All bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and are generously spaced. Travertine and maple hardwood flooring throughout. 1 block away from Pennekamp Elementary and close to Mira Costa High.