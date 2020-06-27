128 W 43rd Place

Amenities

Email or Text Agent Brooklyn Novak for appointment to view: bnovak@kw.com/(805) 616-0225. Prime El Porto duplex in excellent condition with stunning VIEWS and proximity to the ocean! Only 4 doors from Ocean Drive! This is the upper unit and has a spectacular view of the ocean from the sliding glass door opening onto a small balcony. There are engineered bamboo floors and recessed lighting throughout, and a sunny, spacious living room & kitchen with open-concept floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters, natural maple cabinets, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, and electric range. The master bedroom has a large mirrored closet with shelving and a 3/4 tiled bath with granite counters. The west-facing bedroom has a built-in Murphy bed and mirrored glass closet with shelving. The second 3/4 bath has granite counters and a frame-less glass enclosure shower with decorative marine tile. Unit also comes with a rare two car garage! Don't miss the opportunity to live a minute from the beach!