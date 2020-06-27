All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

128 W 43rd Place

128 43rd St · No Longer Available
Location

128 43rd St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities







Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Email or Text Agent Brooklyn Novak for appointment to view: bnovak@kw.com/(805) 616-0225. Prime El Porto duplex in excellent condition with stunning VIEWS and proximity to the ocean! Only 4 doors from Ocean Drive! This is the upper unit and has a spectacular view of the ocean from the sliding glass door opening onto a small balcony. There are engineered bamboo floors and recessed lighting throughout, and a sunny, spacious living room & kitchen with open-concept floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters, natural maple cabinets, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, and electric range. The master bedroom has a large mirrored closet with shelving and a 3/4 tiled bath with granite counters. The west-facing bedroom has a built-in Murphy bed and mirrored glass closet with shelving. The second 3/4 bath has granite counters and a frame-less glass enclosure shower with decorative marine tile. Unit also comes with a rare two car garage! Don't miss the opportunity to live a minute from the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 W 43rd Place have any available units?
128 W 43rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 128 W 43rd Place have?
Some of 128 W 43rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 W 43rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
128 W 43rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 W 43rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 128 W 43rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 128 W 43rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 128 W 43rd Place offers parking.
Does 128 W 43rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 W 43rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 W 43rd Place have a pool?
No, 128 W 43rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 128 W 43rd Place have accessible units?
No, 128 W 43rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 128 W 43rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 W 43rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 W 43rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 W 43rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
