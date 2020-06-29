All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 128 Gull Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
128 Gull Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

128 Gull Street

128 Gull Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Gull Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Seeking Roommate - Property Id: 79300

ROOMMATE WANTED. 1-Bedroom Suite available in 3-bedroom home, 5-houses from the beach. Suite is on the top floor, and features a private bathroom, walk-in closet, and a private balcony with 180-degree ocean views. Adjacent shared living room has absolutely jaw-dropping ocean views from Catalina to the Pier to Malibu. Hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer, 1-car garage parking, and lots of storage. Looking for a quiet, non-smoking professional. No pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79300
Property Id 79300

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Gull Street have any available units?
128 Gull Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 128 Gull Street have?
Some of 128 Gull Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Gull Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 Gull Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Gull Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 Gull Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 128 Gull Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 Gull Street offers parking.
Does 128 Gull Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Gull Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Gull Street have a pool?
No, 128 Gull Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 Gull Street have accessible units?
No, 128 Gull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Gull Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Gull Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Gull Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Gull Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles