128 Gull Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Seeking Roommate - Property Id: 79300



ROOMMATE WANTED. 1-Bedroom Suite available in 3-bedroom home, 5-houses from the beach. Suite is on the top floor, and features a private bathroom, walk-in closet, and a private balcony with 180-degree ocean views. Adjacent shared living room has absolutely jaw-dropping ocean views from Catalina to the Pier to Malibu. Hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer, 1-car garage parking, and lots of storage. Looking for a quiet, non-smoking professional. No pets please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79300

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780172)