128 15th Street

Amenities

Amazing and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Manhattan Beach. Steps to the beach and to Downtown Manhattan Beach with restaurants, bars, grocery & shopping. Amenities included: updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and gas fireplace, 1 parking space in garage, large closet. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 4th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,850 security deposit required. Will consider pets with deposit. No smokers. Please submit the form on this page or contact Bob at 310-546-1367 (no texting) to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.