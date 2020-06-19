All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

128 15th Street

128 15th Street · (310) 546-1367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt A Lower · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Manhattan Beach. Steps to the beach and to Downtown Manhattan Beach with restaurants, bars, grocery & shopping. Amenities included: updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and gas fireplace, 1 parking space in garage, large closet. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 4th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,850 security deposit required. Will consider pets with deposit. No smokers. Please submit the form on this page or contact Bob at 310-546-1367 (no texting) to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 15th Street have any available units?
128 15th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 15th Street have?
Some of 128 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 128 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 128 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 15th Street have a pool?
No, 128 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 128 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
