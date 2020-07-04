126 PL THORNTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Stunning brand-new, modern home in the heart of Venice. Quintessential and iconic, this beautiful home boasts 4 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 3,300 sq ft of thoughtfully designed living space. Beautiful landscaping, lush plants and custom lighting. Best of all, the sizeable rooftop deck has ample seating for outdoor gatherings and features the breathtaking California sunsets and ocean views. Enjoy your afternoons being within close proximity to the beach or walk to fine dining on trendy Abbot Kinney, Main Street and Santa Monica. All Wolf & Miele stainless appliances. Open concept with indoor-outdoor living. Smart home with security system. Built-in surround sound throughout. Large, floor-to-ceiling windows. Close proximity to restaurants and Google headquarters.