Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1208 The Strand
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1208 The Strand

1208 The Strand · No Longer Available
Location

1208 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
On the Manhattan Beach strand. This highly desirable downtown location is just north of the pier. Huge ocean views from the living room, kitchen, dining area. This property has been completely redone with top quality construction and materials, Hardwood floors, big floor to ceiling sliders that open the living room up to the Strand. New kitchen, bathrooms, all appliances, doors and windows, deck. The floor to ceiling sliding doors open living room up to the strand and beach. This is a one level unit with easy direct access to the strand and beach. Air conditioning, TVs. 2 car carport parking. located close to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 The Strand have any available units?
1208 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1208 The Strand have?
Some of 1208 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
1208 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 1208 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1208 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 1208 The Strand offers parking.
Does 1208 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 The Strand have a pool?
No, 1208 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 1208 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 1208 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 The Strand has units with air conditioning.

