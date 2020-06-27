117 Rosecrans Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished Coastal Cape Cod home in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section is on an oversized 1/2 lot, only 2 houses from The Strand. This 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths home offers beautiful oceans views from the top entertaining floor. The heart of the home is the large open kitchen and living room with gas fireplace which is flanked with windows to the ocean. Off the living room, past the sliding glass doors you are greeted with a built-in seating area with beautiful ocean views. The main floor bedroom is has a twin trundle and private bathroom. The second level leads you to the large master sanctuary, with a walk-in closet, deck that welcomes the ocean breeze and the master bath featuring double vanity with 2 sinks, separate tub, and large shower. There are 2 other bedrooms on this level (one queen bedroom and one twin bedroom) The home also has a rare 3 car garage, Central AC & an outdoor shower to wash off the sand when you get home from the beach. A must see and a pleasure to show! Rosecrans Place is a cute street just North of Rosecans Ave. Available January 14, 2020