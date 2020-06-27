All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
117 Rosecrans Place
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:18 AM

117 Rosecrans Place

117 Rosecrans Place · No Longer Available
Location

117 Rosecrans Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished Coastal Cape Cod home in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section is on an oversized 1/2 lot, only 2 houses from The Strand. This 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths home offers beautiful oceans views from the top entertaining floor. The heart of the home is the large open kitchen and living room with gas fireplace which is flanked with windows to the ocean. Off the living room, past the sliding glass doors you are greeted with a built-in seating area with beautiful ocean views. The main floor bedroom is has a twin trundle and private bathroom. The second level leads you to the large master sanctuary, with a walk-in closet, deck that welcomes the ocean breeze and the master bath featuring double vanity with 2 sinks, separate tub, and large shower. There are 2 other bedrooms on this level (one queen bedroom and one twin bedroom) The home also has a rare 3 car garage, Central AC & an outdoor shower to wash off the sand when you get home from the beach. A must see and a pleasure to show! Rosecrans Place is a cute street just North of Rosecans Ave. Available January 14, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Rosecrans Place have any available units?
117 Rosecrans Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 117 Rosecrans Place have?
Some of 117 Rosecrans Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Rosecrans Place currently offering any rent specials?
117 Rosecrans Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Rosecrans Place pet-friendly?
No, 117 Rosecrans Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 117 Rosecrans Place offer parking?
Yes, 117 Rosecrans Place offers parking.
Does 117 Rosecrans Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Rosecrans Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Rosecrans Place have a pool?
No, 117 Rosecrans Place does not have a pool.
Does 117 Rosecrans Place have accessible units?
No, 117 Rosecrans Place does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Rosecrans Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Rosecrans Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Rosecrans Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Rosecrans Place has units with air conditioning.
