Manhattan Beach, CA
1167 10th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

1167 10th Street

1167 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1167 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A corner lot 2011 home for lease in Manhattan Beach. This is larger than average home for Manhattan Beach that has a open floor-plan with plenty of places for a family to gather. As you enter through the double doors, your eye will catch the beautifully detailed peacock mosaic sitting under a 20ft ceiling and plenty of natural light. A step down from the entry you will find a formal living and dining room with an exquisite fireplace. A few short steps down you enter the family and kitchen area which boasts 12+ft ceilings with tray ceilings and a grand kitchen with a 9 ft island. The contrast of the white granite top and backsplash with the travertine floors bring a feel beauty and elegance to the space. The kitchen is complemented with stainless steel appliances, a wet bar and a breakfast nook. As you gaze at the decorative ceilings with extensive use of crown moldings you can imagine how great your furniture will look in this room. The large windows on either side give you a great view of your backyard bringing the outside in.

The second floor has the laundry, 4 bedrooms each with their own bathroom, a living space, and large master with decks on either side. The house is pre-wired for some of the modern technology such as CAT5, SAT/CABLE, Phone, and prewire for speakers. In addition, you will have a 4 car attached garage and a large backyard. Set up a time to see the home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 10th Street have any available units?
1167 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1167 10th Street have?
Some of 1167 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1167 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1167 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1167 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1167 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 1167 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1167 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1167 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1167 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1167 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1167 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1167 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1167 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
