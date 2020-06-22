1167 10th Street

Amenities

A corner lot 2011 home for lease in Manhattan Beach. This is larger than average home for Manhattan Beach that has a open floor-plan with plenty of places for a family to gather. As you enter through the double doors, your eye will catch the beautifully detailed peacock mosaic sitting under a 20ft ceiling and plenty of natural light. A step down from the entry you will find a formal living and dining room with an exquisite fireplace. A few short steps down you enter the family and kitchen area which boasts 12+ft ceilings with tray ceilings and a grand kitchen with a 9 ft island. The contrast of the white granite top and backsplash with the travertine floors bring a feel beauty and elegance to the space. The kitchen is complemented with stainless steel appliances, a wet bar and a breakfast nook. As you gaze at the decorative ceilings with extensive use of crown moldings you can imagine how great your furniture will look in this room. The large windows on either side give you a great view of your backyard bringing the outside in.



The second floor has the laundry, 4 bedrooms each with their own bathroom, a living space, and large master with decks on either side. The house is pre-wired for some of the modern technology such as CAT5, SAT/CABLE, Phone, and prewire for speakers. In addition, you will have a 4 car attached garage and a large backyard. Set up a time to see the home today.