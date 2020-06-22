All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
116 40th Street
116 40th Street

116 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 40th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Welcome to 116 40th St, less than a block from the sand and famous surf spot of El Porto in Manhattan Beach! Elegantly furnished, enjoy the breathtaking full ocean and sunset views from Malibu to Catalina from your living room and the master bedroom. Completely remodeled in 2017 all tastefully done with high end finishes. This three bedroom and three and a half bath will not disappoint. This home features each bedroom with its own en-suite and has two large decks to enjoy and entertain with friends and family! The kitchen features a gourmet chef's kitchen with high end appliances. If outdoor cooking is what you enjoy, well this home has an outdoor kitchen as well. Parking is easy with a two car garage with a Tesla charger, carport and driveway. There is also an outdoor shower to rinse off after spending a day at the beach! There are shops, restaurants, bars, gym, and a market within two blocks. This is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 40th Street have any available units?
116 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 116 40th Street have?
Some of 116 40th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 116 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 40th Street offers parking.
Does 116 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 40th Street have a pool?
No, 116 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 40th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
