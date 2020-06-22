116 40th Street

Amenities

Welcome to 116 40th St, less than a block from the sand and famous surf spot of El Porto in Manhattan Beach! Elegantly furnished, enjoy the breathtaking full ocean and sunset views from Malibu to Catalina from your living room and the master bedroom. Completely remodeled in 2017 all tastefully done with high end finishes. This three bedroom and three and a half bath will not disappoint. This home features each bedroom with its own en-suite and has two large decks to enjoy and entertain with friends and family! The kitchen features a gourmet chef's kitchen with high end appliances. If outdoor cooking is what you enjoy, well this home has an outdoor kitchen as well. Parking is easy with a two car garage with a Tesla charger, carport and driveway. There is also an outdoor shower to rinse off after spending a day at the beach! There are shops, restaurants, bars, gym, and a market within two blocks. This is a must-see!