Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open House Everyday 7am-6pm NO NEED FOR AN APPT!! Huge 1 bedroom, incredible value + totally remodeled. New tile floors and countertops throughout. Beautifully designed. Features livingroom with picture window, eat-at service bar and space enough for a big screen TV, furniture and a desk. Bedroom large enough for king sized bed. Closets built in throughout and extra securable storage space in the garage. 2 laundry rooms and ocean breeze community deck. You wont find anything like this in Manhattan Beach- 1 mile to the Pier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have any available units?
1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

