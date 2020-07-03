1150 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open House Everyday 7am-6pm NO NEED FOR AN APPT!! Huge 1 bedroom, incredible value + totally remodeled. New tile floors and countertops throughout. Beautifully designed. Features livingroom with picture window, eat-at service bar and space enough for a big screen TV, furniture and a desk. Bedroom large enough for king sized bed. Closets built in throughout and extra securable storage space in the garage. 2 laundry rooms and ocean breeze community deck. You wont find anything like this in Manhattan Beach- 1 mile to the Pier!



