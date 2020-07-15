112 Morningside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming two bedroom, single family home is located in the South Sand Section of beautiful Manhattan Beach - one of the most desirable neighborhoods in one of the best beach towns of the country. You will love the walking proximity to the beach and all the shops and restaurants of M.B.'s popular downtown area. The interior is clean and bright, with plenty of natural light. Features include a fireplace in the living room, dining area off the kitchen, and a bonus sitting or office space with large picture window overlooking the spacious back yard. Laminate wood flooring throughout, with carpeting in the bedrooms. The detached two car garage is accessed from Vista Drive. Located just steps to top scoring Robinson Elementary. Available July 1, 2020. Submit your application today.