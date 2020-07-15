All apartments in Manhattan Beach
112 Morningside Drive
112 Morningside Drive

112 Morningside Drive · (310) 265-3428
Location

112 Morningside Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

This charming two bedroom, single family home is located in the South Sand Section of beautiful Manhattan Beach - one of the most desirable neighborhoods in one of the best beach towns of the country. You will love the walking proximity to the beach and all the shops and restaurants of M.B.'s popular downtown area. The interior is clean and bright, with plenty of natural light. Features include a fireplace in the living room, dining area off the kitchen, and a bonus sitting or office space with large picture window overlooking the spacious back yard. Laminate wood flooring throughout, with carpeting in the bedrooms. The detached two car garage is accessed from Vista Drive. Located just steps to top scoring Robinson Elementary. Available July 1, 2020. Submit your application today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Morningside Drive have any available units?
112 Morningside Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Morningside Drive have?
Some of 112 Morningside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Morningside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 Morningside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 112 Morningside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 112 Morningside Drive offers parking.
Does 112 Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Morningside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Morningside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Morningside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Morningside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
