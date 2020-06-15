All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1116 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1116 18th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1116 18th Street

1116 18th Street · (310) 801-1933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 18th Street · Avail. Jun 20

$5,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach... - Reimagined beach house with attention to detail - From the smooth white stucco exterior and landscaped grounds to the rich hardwood floors throughout, accented with high quality finishes and great natural lighting. The home features three generously sized bedrooms, plus an awesome master retreat with indoor/outdoor living options, a spa like bathroom, walk-in closet and large sitting area. The kitchen, with adjacent dining area, is finely appointed allowing the gourmet chef or wannabe to feel right at home. Attached garage with direct access to the home, storage and laundry hook-ups. A thoughtfully laid out floor plan which blends the super functional back and side yards with an equally fun interior. With Summer just around the corner this home has it all - Location, Style, Finishes and The Beach Lifestyle. Check it out!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5812421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 18th Street have any available units?
1116 18th Street has a unit available for $5,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1116 18th Street have?
Some of 1116 18th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1116 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1116 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 1116 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 18th Street have a pool?
No, 1116 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1116 18th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity