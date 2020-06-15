Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub dogs allowed

1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach... - Reimagined beach house with attention to detail - From the smooth white stucco exterior and landscaped grounds to the rich hardwood floors throughout, accented with high quality finishes and great natural lighting. The home features three generously sized bedrooms, plus an awesome master retreat with indoor/outdoor living options, a spa like bathroom, walk-in closet and large sitting area. The kitchen, with adjacent dining area, is finely appointed allowing the gourmet chef or wannabe to feel right at home. Attached garage with direct access to the home, storage and laundry hook-ups. A thoughtfully laid out floor plan which blends the super functional back and side yards with an equally fun interior. With Summer just around the corner this home has it all - Location, Style, Finishes and The Beach Lifestyle. Check it out!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5812421)