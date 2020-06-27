Rent Calculator
11 Malaga Place W
11 Malaga Place W
11 Malaga Place West
·
Location
11 Malaga Place West, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The beautiful PL "7" END unit townhome has been completely remodeled and just finished recently. New wood-like floors throughout and granite counters in kitchen. All new appliances and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Malaga Place W have any available units?
11 Malaga Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manhattan Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 11 Malaga Place W have?
Some of 11 Malaga Place W's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Malaga Place W currently offering any rent specials?
11 Malaga Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Malaga Place W pet-friendly?
No, 11 Malaga Place W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach
.
Does 11 Malaga Place W offer parking?
No, 11 Malaga Place W does not offer parking.
Does 11 Malaga Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Malaga Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Malaga Place W have a pool?
No, 11 Malaga Place W does not have a pool.
Does 11 Malaga Place W have accessible units?
No, 11 Malaga Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Malaga Place W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Malaga Place W has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Malaga Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Malaga Place W does not have units with air conditioning.
