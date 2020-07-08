All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1037 8th St
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

1037 8th St

1037 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

1037 8th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
NEW 5 bedroom 4.5 Bath with Pool - Newly built in 2016, this 5 bed, 4.5 bath house with elevated pool and spa in the MB Hill Section and Robinson Elementary school district is a must see. It features many elements that you don't find in other new homes, such as Vantage Lighting System that allows you to control the whole house with a push of a button, LED canned lights that keep the energy bill low, high efficacy multi-zone forced air heating and AC controlled by the Nest Thermostat. Sound system with Sonos or Alexa integration. Built in speakers inside and out. WiFi Enabled garage door opener with iPhone control. Hard Wired Security System with live video iPhone App. Washer/Dryer included. Central Vac. Bathroom accessible directly from pool. This large lot features a sunny backyard with plenty of room to throw the ball around and showcases a beautiful pool (with an automated pool cover built-in) and spa which all can be controlled with a push of a button. Also included is a separate electric meter for the garage to supply power specifically for an electric vehicle (savings in electric bill charges could apply). Other features include outdoor heated patio and built-in BBQ perfect for entertaining, built-in speakers, tankless water heater, top of the line kitchen appliances, large living room, formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous Master bedroom with rain shower and separate tub, hand-laid brick driveway and front walkway, outdoor shower and much more. Just steps to the Gelson's market!

(RLNE5189466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 8th St have any available units?
1037 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1037 8th St have?
Some of 1037 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1037 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 1037 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 1037 8th St offers parking.
Does 1037 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 8th St have a pool?
Yes, 1037 8th St has a pool.
Does 1037 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1037 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1037 8th St has units with air conditioning.

