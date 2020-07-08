1037 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

NEW 5 bedroom 4.5 Bath with Pool - Newly built in 2016, this 5 bed, 4.5 bath house with elevated pool and spa in the MB Hill Section and Robinson Elementary school district is a must see. It features many elements that you don't find in other new homes, such as Vantage Lighting System that allows you to control the whole house with a push of a button, LED canned lights that keep the energy bill low, high efficacy multi-zone forced air heating and AC controlled by the Nest Thermostat. Sound system with Sonos or Alexa integration. Built in speakers inside and out. WiFi Enabled garage door opener with iPhone control. Hard Wired Security System with live video iPhone App. Washer/Dryer included. Central Vac. Bathroom accessible directly from pool. This large lot features a sunny backyard with plenty of room to throw the ball around and showcases a beautiful pool (with an automated pool cover built-in) and spa which all can be controlled with a push of a button. Also included is a separate electric meter for the garage to supply power specifically for an electric vehicle (savings in electric bill charges could apply). Other features include outdoor heated patio and built-in BBQ perfect for entertaining, built-in speakers, tankless water heater, top of the line kitchen appliances, large living room, formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous Master bedroom with rain shower and separate tub, hand-laid brick driveway and front walkway, outdoor shower and much more. Just steps to the Gelson's market!



(RLNE5189466)