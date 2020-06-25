All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

100 Manhattan Avenue

100 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

100 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Iconic 100 Manhattan Avenue is now offered as an executive furnished long term rental (or individual summer months available at $35k/mo). A unique modern home with a New York City loft vibe, this stylish property will stun you at every turn. Breathtaking white water ocean views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Located just a few homes from the sand and surf on one of the most coveted south facing corners in Manhattan Beach. Start your day watching the dolphins swim by from the ocean view balcony - or you might even be inspired to join them in the warm summer ocean water. Stroll to world famous Downtown Manhattan Beach for fine shops and dining. The location between the two piers makes Downtown Hermosa another option. The home features high end finishes and attention to detail throughout. Reclaimed herringbone hardwood; Waterworks Plumbing fixtures; Fleetwood doors and windows; Lutron lighting and automated shades; Speakers installed throughout; Designer light fixtures and Janmar articulating color corrected LED can lights; Master bath with full slab walls, steam shower and incredible ocean views; Kitchen features include Lilac marble waterfall counters and Miele appliances; Bedrooms with custom built closets; An additional den/bonus room is located on the lower level; Air Conditioning; 3 stop elevator. Showcasing Matt Morris’ passion for excellence and commitment to quality, this is a home that grabs everyone’s attention.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
100 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 100 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 100 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 100 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 100 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 100 Manhattan Avenue has a pool.
Does 100 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Manhattan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
