Iconic 100 Manhattan Avenue is now offered as an executive furnished long term rental (or individual summer months available at $35k/mo). A unique modern home with a New York City loft vibe, this stylish property will stun you at every turn. Breathtaking white water ocean views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Located just a few homes from the sand and surf on one of the most coveted south facing corners in Manhattan Beach. Start your day watching the dolphins swim by from the ocean view balcony - or you might even be inspired to join them in the warm summer ocean water. Stroll to world famous Downtown Manhattan Beach for fine shops and dining. The location between the two piers makes Downtown Hermosa another option. The home features high end finishes and attention to detail throughout. Reclaimed herringbone hardwood; Waterworks Plumbing fixtures; Fleetwood doors and windows; Lutron lighting and automated shades; Speakers installed throughout; Designer light fixtures and Janmar articulating color corrected LED can lights; Master bath with full slab walls, steam shower and incredible ocean views; Kitchen features include Lilac marble waterfall counters and Miele appliances; Bedrooms with custom built closets; An additional den/bonus room is located on the lower level; Air Conditioning; 3 stop elevator. Showcasing Matt Morris’ passion for excellence and commitment to quality, this is a home that grabs everyone’s attention.