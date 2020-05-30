All apartments in Malibu
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:20 AM

23901 Civic Center Way

23901 Civic Center Way · (805) 469-8391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23901 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-259 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
CALL TIFFANY FOR SHOWINGS (805) 469-8391. Tastefully upgraded unit at Malibu Canyon Village. Granite countertops, wood-like flooring and mountain views will sweep you off your feet in this fully remodeled unit close to Pepperdine, grocery store, dining and of course the beach. Hurry up this one won't last long and at a great price. Prior to entering the property, all prospective buyers, agents, visitors are required to sign a current CAR Form PEAD. Submit signed PEAD(s) via email PRIOR to arriving at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23901 Civic Center Way have any available units?
23901 Civic Center Way has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23901 Civic Center Way have?
Some of 23901 Civic Center Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23901 Civic Center Way currently offering any rent specials?
23901 Civic Center Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23901 Civic Center Way pet-friendly?
No, 23901 Civic Center Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 23901 Civic Center Way offer parking?
No, 23901 Civic Center Way does not offer parking.
Does 23901 Civic Center Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23901 Civic Center Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23901 Civic Center Way have a pool?
Yes, 23901 Civic Center Way has a pool.
Does 23901 Civic Center Way have accessible units?
No, 23901 Civic Center Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23901 Civic Center Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23901 Civic Center Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23901 Civic Center Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23901 Civic Center Way does not have units with air conditioning.
