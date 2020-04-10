All apartments in Malibu
7016 DUME Drive

7016 Dume Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7016 Dume Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
The Malibu Farm House reimagined available for short or long term leases. This quintessential Point Dume ranch sits on an acre of flat grassy land with views of the ocean, mountains and coastline. The 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has been carefully kept and upgraded to offer guests a comfortable living experience all the while preserving the peaceful and serene outdoor environment Malibu is so well known for. The property includes a lagoon style pool and spa, numerous indoor/outdoor sitting areas, a detached writing studio/office and vintage barn. Walking distance to 3 of California's best dry sand beaches and surf breaks and a short golf cart trip away from the Point Dume shopping center. Pack your bags and get ready to enjoy the good life. List price is the long term lease rate. Contact listing agent for short term rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 DUME Drive have any available units?
7016 DUME Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 7016 DUME Drive have?
Some of 7016 DUME Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 DUME Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7016 DUME Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 DUME Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7016 DUME Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 7016 DUME Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7016 DUME Drive offers parking.
Does 7016 DUME Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7016 DUME Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 DUME Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7016 DUME Drive has a pool.
Does 7016 DUME Drive have accessible units?
No, 7016 DUME Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 DUME Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7016 DUME Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7016 DUME Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7016 DUME Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
