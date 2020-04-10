7016 DUME Drive

Amenities

The Malibu Farm House reimagined available for short or long term leases. This quintessential Point Dume ranch sits on an acre of flat grassy land with views of the ocean, mountains and coastline. The 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has been carefully kept and upgraded to offer guests a comfortable living experience all the while preserving the peaceful and serene outdoor environment Malibu is so well known for. The property includes a lagoon style pool and spa, numerous indoor/outdoor sitting areas, a detached writing studio/office and vintage barn. Walking distance to 3 of California's best dry sand beaches and surf breaks and a short golf cart trip away from the Point Dume shopping center. Pack your bags and get ready to enjoy the good life. List price is the long term lease rate. Contact listing agent for short term rates.