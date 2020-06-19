All apartments in Malibu
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

6936 FERNHILL DRIVE

6936 Fernhill Drive · (310) 457-3995
Location

6936 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Magnificent gated two-story Mediterranean estate providing privacy in a truly sensational and peaceful setting. Located on beautiful Point Dume, the approx. 4,577 sq. ft. home, with hardwood floors throughout, features a spacious living room with French doors leading to an entertainers deck, saltwater pool/spa, manicured lawn, and seasonal vegetable garden; warm and inviting gourmet cook's kitchen; formal dining room with fireplace; stunning and romantic second level master suite with fireplace and deck, huge closet and spa-like bath; additional master suite and three en-suite bedrooms; and a two-car garage with additional parking. With keys to Little Dume beach and close distance to award-winning schools, markets, and restaurants, this exceptional property offers the best of Malibu living. Available Septemeber 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE have any available units?
6936 FERNHILL DRIVE has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6936 FERNHILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
