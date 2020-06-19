6936 FERNHILL DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Magnificent gated two-story Mediterranean estate providing privacy in a truly sensational and peaceful setting. Located on beautiful Point Dume, the approx. 4,577 sq. ft. home, with hardwood floors throughout, features a spacious living room with French doors leading to an entertainers deck, saltwater pool/spa, manicured lawn, and seasonal vegetable garden; warm and inviting gourmet cook's kitchen; formal dining room with fireplace; stunning and romantic second level master suite with fireplace and deck, huge closet and spa-like bath; additional master suite and three en-suite bedrooms; and a two-car garage with additional parking. With keys to Little Dume beach and close distance to award-winning schools, markets, and restaurants, this exceptional property offers the best of Malibu living. Available Septemeber 2020.