6771 LAS OLAS Way
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

6771 LAS OLAS Way

6771 Las Olas Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6771 Las Olas Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Private gated whitewater ocean and mountain view fully furnished town home overlooking Zuma Beach, Malibu Park and out to Broad Beach in the exclusive Zuma Bay Villas. Three bedrooms with two of the bedrooms on the lower level and one bedroom on the upper level. Open kitchen, dining area and living room all tastefully remodeled. Private two car garage. Zuma Bay Villas offers a guard gated community with a heated salt water pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis court. Enjoy evening and weekend walks to Westward Beach and The Sunset Restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6771 LAS OLAS Way have any available units?
6771 LAS OLAS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6771 LAS OLAS Way have?
Some of 6771 LAS OLAS Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6771 LAS OLAS Way currently offering any rent specials?
6771 LAS OLAS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6771 LAS OLAS Way pet-friendly?
No, 6771 LAS OLAS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6771 LAS OLAS Way offer parking?
Yes, 6771 LAS OLAS Way offers parking.
Does 6771 LAS OLAS Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6771 LAS OLAS Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6771 LAS OLAS Way have a pool?
Yes, 6771 LAS OLAS Way has a pool.
Does 6771 LAS OLAS Way have accessible units?
No, 6771 LAS OLAS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6771 LAS OLAS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6771 LAS OLAS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6771 LAS OLAS Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6771 LAS OLAS Way does not have units with air conditioning.
