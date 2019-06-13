6771 LAS OLAS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Private gated whitewater ocean and mountain view fully furnished town home overlooking Zuma Beach, Malibu Park and out to Broad Beach in the exclusive Zuma Bay Villas. Three bedrooms with two of the bedrooms on the lower level and one bedroom on the upper level. Open kitchen, dining area and living room all tastefully remodeled. Private two car garage. Zuma Bay Villas offers a guard gated community with a heated salt water pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis court. Enjoy evening and weekend walks to Westward Beach and The Sunset Restaurant.