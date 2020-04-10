6457 ZUMA VIEW Place

Amenities

A completely turn-key 3 bed 3 bath townhome available immediately for lease! Located at The Pointe, a premier gated community in the heart of Malibu. Amenities include a heated pool & spa, tennis court & gym. This large bright and spacious townhome offers one of the most sought-after layouts with tall ceilings, an open living room area, fireplace, and formal dining. It also boasts a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a dining area that leads out onto an open private back patio. The master suite features ocean views, a fireplace, private deck, walk-in closet, and spa-like bathroom with a double vanity, spa tub, and large shower. There are two additional guest bedrooms with generous closet space and en-suite bathrooms. Enjoy this great location with excellent proximity to Paradise Cove, Westward and Zuma Beach, and the shoppes and restaurants at Point Dume Plaza.