Malibu, CA
6457 ZUMA VIEW Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6457 ZUMA VIEW Place

6457 Zuma View Place · No Longer Available
Location

6457 Zuma View Place, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A completely turn-key 3 bed 3 bath townhome available immediately for lease! Located at The Pointe, a premier gated community in the heart of Malibu. Amenities include a heated pool & spa, tennis court & gym. This large bright and spacious townhome offers one of the most sought-after layouts with tall ceilings, an open living room area, fireplace, and formal dining. It also boasts a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a dining area that leads out onto an open private back patio. The master suite features ocean views, a fireplace, private deck, walk-in closet, and spa-like bathroom with a double vanity, spa tub, and large shower. There are two additional guest bedrooms with generous closet space and en-suite bathrooms. Enjoy this great location with excellent proximity to Paradise Cove, Westward and Zuma Beach, and the shoppes and restaurants at Point Dume Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place have any available units?
6457 ZUMA VIEW Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place have?
Some of 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place currently offering any rent specials?
6457 ZUMA VIEW Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place pet-friendly?
No, 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place offer parking?
Yes, 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place offers parking.
Does 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place have a pool?
Yes, 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place has a pool.
Does 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place have accessible units?
No, 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6457 ZUMA VIEW Place does not have units with air conditioning.
