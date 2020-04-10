All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
6300 PASEO CANYON Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6300 PASEO CANYON Drive

6300 Paseo Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6300 Paseo Canyon Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled, this spacious single-story home is located in the best section of the wonderful Malibu West neighborhood. The living areas & Master Bedroom feature walls of glass doors leading to the brick lined backyard & terraced garden. There are multiple skylights above, recessed lighting, all new wide-plank flooring throughout & carpet in 4 of the bedrooms, two of which have cozy window seats. Two of the bathrooms are entirely new and feature gorgeous tile, frameless glass doors and quartz topped vanities. Kitchen has white quartz counters, walk-in pantry, a deep, wide sink and huge Viking fridge. Direct access from garage, separate laundry room, lots of built-in shelving and closet space too. This home is immaculate! Walking distance to included Malibu West Beach Club (which also has tennis courts), Trancas Center with Vintage Market, Wells Fargo, Starbucks....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive have any available units?
6300 PASEO CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive have?
Some of 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6300 PASEO CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 PASEO CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts