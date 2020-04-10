6300 PASEO CANYON Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled, this spacious single-story home is located in the best section of the wonderful Malibu West neighborhood. The living areas & Master Bedroom feature walls of glass doors leading to the brick lined backyard & terraced garden. There are multiple skylights above, recessed lighting, all new wide-plank flooring throughout & carpet in 4 of the bedrooms, two of which have cozy window seats. Two of the bathrooms are entirely new and feature gorgeous tile, frameless glass doors and quartz topped vanities. Kitchen has white quartz counters, walk-in pantry, a deep, wide sink and huge Viking fridge. Direct access from garage, separate laundry room, lots of built-in shelving and closet space too. This home is immaculate! Walking distance to included Malibu West Beach Club (which also has tennis courts), Trancas Center with Vintage Market, Wells Fargo, Starbucks....