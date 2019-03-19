6267 TAPIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

It doesn't get any sweeter than this Malibu West ranch-style home, with beautiful whitewater and coastline views overlooking Zuma Beach. Large living room offers a wood burning fireplace and sliding doors that open onto the grassy, dog-friendly yard for a nice indoor/outdoor flow. Ocean view master bedroom is ensuite with two nice closets. The remodeled kitchen with dining area and breakfast bar are the perfect place to fuel up before you head down to the Malibu West Beach Club, Tennis Courts or Vintage Shopping Center.