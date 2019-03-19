All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 6267 TAPIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
6267 TAPIA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6267 TAPIA Drive

6267 Tapia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6267 Tapia Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
It doesn't get any sweeter than this Malibu West ranch-style home, with beautiful whitewater and coastline views overlooking Zuma Beach. Large living room offers a wood burning fireplace and sliding doors that open onto the grassy, dog-friendly yard for a nice indoor/outdoor flow. Ocean view master bedroom is ensuite with two nice closets. The remodeled kitchen with dining area and breakfast bar are the perfect place to fuel up before you head down to the Malibu West Beach Club, Tennis Courts or Vintage Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have any available units?
6267 TAPIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6267 TAPIA Drive have?
Some of 6267 TAPIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6267 TAPIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6267 TAPIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6267 TAPIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6267 TAPIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6267 TAPIA Drive offers parking.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6267 TAPIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have a pool?
No, 6267 TAPIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6267 TAPIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6267 TAPIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6267 TAPIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6267 TAPIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts