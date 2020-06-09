All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 6134 Busch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
6134 Busch Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:18 PM

6134 Busch Drive

6134 Busch Drive · (805) 750-9804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer. The stage has been set for this gorgeous property that is located on one of the most desirable streets in Malibu CA. Location! Location is truly and understatement for this incredible home. Located just above the famous Zuma beach, this rare beauty is also only minutes away from popular Point Dume shopping & beaches. Spanning roughly 3300 sq.ft, this privately gated home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. With dash of California warmth and a touch of refined country elegance this incredible property has peek-a-boo coastline views, and gorgeous hillside/mountain views. The interior features include: warm hardwood flooring, newer dual pane windows, beautiful step-down living room and family room, Country style kitchen, Spanish tile flooring, spacious master bedroom w/private master bath, 3-car attached garage, and so much more. Its intimate backyard setting offers complete privacy and an alluring lifestyle that is perfect for entertaining. The serene grounds also offers multiple patio areas for indoor/outdoor living, spacious grass area & garden, and a long private driveway away from the street. Why go on vacation when you can live here all year long?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Busch Drive have any available units?
6134 Busch Drive has a unit available for $14,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6134 Busch Drive have?
Some of 6134 Busch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 Busch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Busch Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Busch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6134 Busch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6134 Busch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6134 Busch Drive does offer parking.
Does 6134 Busch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Busch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Busch Drive have a pool?
No, 6134 Busch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Busch Drive have accessible units?
No, 6134 Busch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Busch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Busch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6134 Busch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6134 Busch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6134 Busch Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity