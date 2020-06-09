6134 Busch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer. The stage has been set for this gorgeous property that is located on one of the most desirable streets in Malibu CA. Location! Location is truly and understatement for this incredible home. Located just above the famous Zuma beach, this rare beauty is also only minutes away from popular Point Dume shopping & beaches. Spanning roughly 3300 sq.ft, this privately gated home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. With dash of California warmth and a touch of refined country elegance this incredible property has peek-a-boo coastline views, and gorgeous hillside/mountain views. The interior features include: warm hardwood flooring, newer dual pane windows, beautiful step-down living room and family room, Country style kitchen, Spanish tile flooring, spacious master bedroom w/private master bath, 3-car attached garage, and so much more. Its intimate backyard setting offers complete privacy and an alluring lifestyle that is perfect for entertaining. The serene grounds also offers multiple patio areas for indoor/outdoor living, spacious grass area & garden, and a long private driveway away from the street. Why go on vacation when you can live here all year long?