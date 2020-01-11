5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub wine room yoga

Recently remodeled estate w/views from Palos Verdes to the Channel Islands & beyond. This private/gated retreat w/high ceiling, massive windows, white oak floors, brand new furniture, offers ocean view formal living & dining rooms with FP. Huge island kitchen w/high-end appliances & bow window w/built-in seating. Expansive family room w/wet bar, FP seating, full spa, mirrored gym, wine room, office/study & 3-car garage. The 2nd level has an outdoor sitting area plus five bedrms, including a vast ocean view owner's suite w/a double-sided FP, lounging area, private deck, two baths, huge closet, plus a 2nd ocean view suite w/luxe bath & private deck. Resort-style grounds include multiple wood/stone patios, lagoon-style saltwater pool/spa, BBQ loggia & meandering stream. Beautiful landscaping, organic garden, chicken coop, plus detached studio perfect for office or artist/yoga studio. Smart home voice tech for lights, music, temp & pool. Total water filtration includes showers & pool/spa.