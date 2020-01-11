All apartments in Malibu
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE

5868 Zumirez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5868 Zumirez Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
wine room
yoga
Recently remodeled estate w/views from Palos Verdes to the Channel Islands & beyond. This private/gated retreat w/high ceiling, massive windows, white oak floors, brand new furniture, offers ocean view formal living & dining rooms with FP. Huge island kitchen w/high-end appliances & bow window w/built-in seating. Expansive family room w/wet bar, FP seating, full spa, mirrored gym, wine room, office/study & 3-car garage. The 2nd level has an outdoor sitting area plus five bedrms, including a vast ocean view owner's suite w/a double-sided FP, lounging area, private deck, two baths, huge closet, plus a 2nd ocean view suite w/luxe bath & private deck. Resort-style grounds include multiple wood/stone patios, lagoon-style saltwater pool/spa, BBQ loggia & meandering stream. Beautiful landscaping, organic garden, chicken coop, plus detached studio perfect for office or artist/yoga studio. Smart home voice tech for lights, music, temp & pool. Total water filtration includes showers & pool/spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 14 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have any available units?
5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have?
Some of 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5868 ZUMIREZ DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

