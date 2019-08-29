All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road

3952 Las Flores Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Malibu
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

3952 Las Flores Canyon Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Located in central Malibu, this property is the perfect place to experience the Malibu life to it's fullest! Just steps to Duke's restaurant, this two bedroom offers ocean views, close proximity to downtown Malibu as well as Santa Monica, and lots of outdoor space. Fully furnished and appointed, this property is move-in ready and waiting for it's new occupant. The area outside the front door is a large deck for lounging and above that is an area suitable for pets to enjoy. There is also a wonderful ocean view deck for watching the sun go down on those beautiful Malibu evenings. The interior is light, bright and open with a kitchen open to the family room and dining area. Hardwood floors, stone countertops and a beautiful bathroom with large spa tub make this property the place to be this summer and beyond. Two ocean view bedrooms provide peace and tranquility. 6+ month lease term, enjoy the best months in Malibu!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road have any available units?
3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road have?
Some of 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road is pet friendly.
Does 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
