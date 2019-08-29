3952 LAS FLORES CANYON Road

Amenities

Located in central Malibu, this property is the perfect place to experience the Malibu life to it's fullest! Just steps to Duke's restaurant, this two bedroom offers ocean views, close proximity to downtown Malibu as well as Santa Monica, and lots of outdoor space. Fully furnished and appointed, this property is move-in ready and waiting for it's new occupant. The area outside the front door is a large deck for lounging and above that is an area suitable for pets to enjoy. There is also a wonderful ocean view deck for watching the sun go down on those beautiful Malibu evenings. The interior is light, bright and open with a kitchen open to the family room and dining area. Hardwood floors, stone countertops and a beautiful bathroom with large spa tub make this property the place to be this summer and beyond. Two ocean view bedrooms provide peace and tranquility. 6+ month lease term, enjoy the best months in Malibu!