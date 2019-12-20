All apartments in Malibu
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:48 AM

3709 Las Flores Canyon Road

3709 Las Flores Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Las Flores Canyon Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Welcome to beautiful Las Flores Canyon. For lease is a 2 bedroom, 2-bath; 1-bedroom upstairs loft style with full private bathroom and the second bedroom is on the first floor with a full bathroom downstairs located in a 4-unit building. A secluded entry around the side with your own private patio/yard which looks out towards the oak trees, mountains and a seasonal stream. As you walk through the door you see the kitchen and living space and just down the hall is the first bedroom and full bath, upstairs leads you to a huge loft style room with another full bath. 2 covered parking spots shared washer and dryer on the property. Just a short drive to Santa Monica, the country mart and so much more. Living next to the mountains with million dollar views and the ocean...it doesn’t get better than this. What's Included... parking, gardener, gas, trash, laundry. Please call Heather Morera for more information 805-657-5185

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road have any available units?
3709 Las Flores Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road have?
Some of 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Las Flores Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Las Flores Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
