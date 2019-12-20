3709 Las Flores Canyon Road

Amenities

Welcome to beautiful Las Flores Canyon. For lease is a 2 bedroom, 2-bath; 1-bedroom upstairs loft style with full private bathroom and the second bedroom is on the first floor with a full bathroom downstairs located in a 4-unit building. A secluded entry around the side with your own private patio/yard which looks out towards the oak trees, mountains and a seasonal stream. As you walk through the door you see the kitchen and living space and just down the hall is the first bedroom and full bath, upstairs leads you to a huge loft style room with another full bath. 2 covered parking spots shared washer and dryer on the property. Just a short drive to Santa Monica, the country mart and so much more. Living next to the mountains with million dollar views and the ocean...it doesn’t get better than this. What's Included... parking, gardener, gas, trash, laundry. Please call Heather Morera for more information 805-657-5185